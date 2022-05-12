Catholic Health Services and the American Heart Association are teaming up to help prevent strokes

In honor of National Stroke Awareness Month, Catholic Health Services and the American Heart Association are raising awareness about strokes and how we can stop them from happening. Vice President of Health Strategies for the American Heart Association, Robert Hill, joined us with some great info.

“A stroke happens when a blood vessel in the brain which is carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked or ruptures,” says Hill. “It is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. But more than that, it remains a leading cause of permanent adult disability.”

When having a stroke, a person's brain can't get oxygen through their blood. This causes the brain’s cells to die.

“Our goal is to increase public awareness of the signs of a stroke, as well as the appropriate actions to take,” says Hill. “Then just create the most awareness we can on the steps we can all take to prevent strokes.”

To find out more about stroke prevention visit, stroke.org

