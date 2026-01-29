Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Panthers Mascot Meets Real Panther Cub in Heartwarming Conservation Moment

The Florida Panthers’ beloved mascot Stanley made a special appearance on Inside South Florida alongside an even more adorable guest: Sable, a four-month-old rescued Florida panther cub now living at Flamingo Gardens. The visit highlighted the team’s ongoing commitment to panther conservation, using their platform to raise awareness about protecting the endangered Florida panther and preserving its natural habitat right here in South Florida.

Wildlife supervisor Miranda De Palma explained how seeing a real panther up close helps people form a deeper connection to the species and understand its importance in the ecosystem. As a keystone species, Florida panthers help maintain balance in the wild by controlling animal populations, which in turn supports overall environmental health. Sable now serves as an ambassador for her species, helping educate the public about conservation through daily appearances at the gardens.

You can visit Sable at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, where she is brought out each day from 10 to 11 a.m. for guests to see. To learn more about Florida panther conservation and how to help protect wildlife, including driving carefully near natural habitats at dusk and dawn, visit flamingogardens.org for additional information. Keep up with more initiatives from the Florida Panthers at NHL.com/Panthers.

