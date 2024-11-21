Celebrate a Compassionate Feast with PETA’s ThanksVegan

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by PETA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holidays are here, and it’s time to give thanks—not just for friends and family but for our furry, feathered, and four-legged friends too. Amanda Brody, Assistant Manager with PETA, joined Inside South Florida to show us how to make this Thanksgiving a celebration for all with PETA’s ThanksVegan initiative.

What is ThanksVegan?

ThanksVegan is all about enjoying traditional Thanksgiving dishes made entirely plant-based. Amanda shared, “It shows people just how easy it is to enjoy vegan versions of all of our favorite foods and how to extend compassion to all animals this holiday season and the rest of the year too.”

By swapping out animal products for vegan alternatives, you can enjoy the flavors you love while making a positive impact.

Delicious Vegan Dish Ideas

Here’s how to bring a compassionate twist to your holiday table:



Main Course : Try vegan roasts like Field Roast Celebration Roast or Tofurky’s Vegan Ham. These plant-based options mimic the taste and texture of traditional turkey but are cruelty-free.

- Use oat milk or vegan butter for creamy mashed potatoes.

- Replace chicken stock with vegetable broth for stuffing.

- Keep your veggies vibrant with olive oil or plant-based spreads.

- Vegan pumpkin pie made with coconut milk or egg replacers.

- Top it with dairy-free whipped cream for a sweet finish.

- Sip on plant-based eggnog for a cozy holiday vibe.

All these products are widely available at grocery stores like Publix, Walmart, and Whole Foods.

Why Celebrate ThanksVegan?

Amanda shared a heartfelt story of meeting turkeys at a sanctuary: “One who I met, she loved cuddles and having her feathers stroked, and just reminded me that every animal is someone. They are so similar to our dogs and cats that we may share homes with.” By choosing plant-based options, you’re helping animals live happy lives while enjoying a healthier, sustainable, and equally delicious holiday.

Get Started with ThanksVegan

PETA offers a free ThanksVegan Guide filled with recipes, product tips, and resources to make your holiday meal as seamless as it is compassionate. Visit peta.org/thanksvegan to access the guide and discover ways to save animals in your daily life.

This year, let’s make our menus just as meaningful as our gatherings. Happy ThanksVegan!