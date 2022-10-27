Watch Now
Celebrate Arbor Day by planting some new and needed trees near you

Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 15:08:17-04

One result of climate change is the kinds of plants and trees that thrive in many parts of the nation are changing. Dan Lambe, President, and CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation joined Inside South Florida to share how they recently partnered with the Davey Tree Institute to create a new tool that helps tree planters find success in this quickly changing climate.

“The United States Department of Agriculture has created what's known as hardiness zone maps. What it means is based on where you live, your region, your climate, your neighborhood, what are the best trees and plants that will survive and thrive,” says Lambe. “We’ve taken a look at the future as we're seeing the trending temperature changes with climate change.”

Those zones can change over time.

“Unfortunately, climate change is all around us. You know it, we've seen it. It's even in our front yards and our backyards,” says Lambe. “At the Arbor Day Foundation, if someone's going to take the time, and invest the money in planting trees, what we want to help do is make sure those trees are thriving and living for generations and generations.”

For more info, visit ArborDay.org

