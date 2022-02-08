Celebrate Black History Month with these events

All month we are commemorating Black History Month and how you can celebrate here in SoFlo. The "mid-day bae" Ttichiz from 103.5 The Beat stopped by with some upcoming events to enjoy throughout the community.

One of the biggest events is iHeartRadio's Living Black! There are tons of important conversations going on regarding Black culture and Black History, along with performances by Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R, and more. You can watch it on February 23!

The Little Haiti Cultural Center is featuring a marketplace with comedy, food, music, and lots of dancing. It's a great chance to explore new Black-owned businesses in the area.

If you enjoy the arts, History Fort Lauderdale has an exhibition called "60 Years of Black Art." There will be fine art from students that the whole family can enjoy through the entire month.