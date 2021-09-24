Watch
Celebrate Black-Owned Businesses Month with this pop-up shop

Posted at 11:22 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 11:22:40-04

There’s so much going on this weekend, to fill you in we had to put them in multiple shows! Saturday, Bob’s Market monthly pop-up is amplifying black businesses. You can check out this event from 12 to 5 pm, at the Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Plantation Ballroom, off South Pine Road.

