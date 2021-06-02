Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in South Florida!

The city of Miramar has a fun month planned with tons of events to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis says she's ready to showcase Caribbean culture, and the input Caribbean folks have provided across the country.

In Miramar the entire city commission is from the Caribbean, Davis says. Mayor Wayne Messam says the Caribbean community in South Florida is no longer a minority, but an establishment.

"It just shows the promise of America," he says. "When your community actually elects you to represent them it just shows how far this country has come."

The city will be having an event on Juneteenth, combing the annual holiday with Caribbean history, and a donation drive for an island that has been shaken by recent volcanic activity. There will also be art exhibits at the Miramar Cultural Center.

"We want to make sure folks know that we're open for business," says Davis.

For a list of all the events, you can click here.