Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a Delicious Leftover Makeover: Veggie Quesadillas

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, The Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero, joined Inside South Florida to share a tasty leftover makeover recipe perfect for the occasion. With a focus on sustainability and flavor, Aymara demonstrated how to turn leftover veggies and protein into mouthwatering veggie quesadillas.

Aymara's leftover makeover recipe not only helps reduce food waste but also caters to vegetarians and those aiming to incorporate more veggies into their diet. She emphasized the importance of shopping for in-season produce, highlighting Florida's abundance of spring vegetables like sweet peppers and onions.

The first step in making these veggie quesadillas is sautéing the onions and peppers until soft and caramelized. Aymara seasoned them with garlic powder and salt, adding depth of flavor to the dish. Meanwhile, she demonstrated a handy technique for slicing avocados and enlisted the help of her co-host to assist with the prep.

After sautéing the veggies to perfection, Aymara assembled the quesadillas by layering Mexican-style cheese and the cooked vegetables between two wheat tortillas. She stressed the versatility of the recipe, encouraging viewers to customize it with their favorite veggies or leftover protein like chicken or salmon.

Once the cheese melted and acted as a glue, Aymara flipped the quesadillas to crisp up the other side. Finally, she topped them with dollops of plain Greek yogurt and slices of fresh avocado, providing a creamy and protein-packed alternative to sour cream.

With a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavors, these veggie quesadillas are the perfect way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo while also minimizing food waste. Aymara's recipe offers a delicious and nutritious option that's sure to please everyone at the table. For more recipes like this one, visit @ConcernedCook on Instagram.