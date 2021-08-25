Celebrate courage and kindness during World Princess Week with Disney

The premiere of Disney's newest series, The Courage and Kindness Club, is just around the corner and they are celebrating with the help of the Disney princesses. Parent expert, Joyce Brewer, is here to tell us all how this fun-filled campaign hopes to inspire a million acts of kindness.

Through movies, songs, and books, we've all watched the Disney princesses overcome hardships without compromising on kindness. The first-ever World Princess Week starts today to inspire others to do the same. Parents can celebrate with their little ones by watching the series on the Disney Princess Youtube channel, or by calling the Ultimate Princess Celebration Hotline where you can speak with a princess!

Of course, there are also a ton of fun new items for princesses of all ages, including new interactive dolls and comfy velour outfits. Bring the princesses back to school with you with a fun water bottle featuring all of the princesses.

Heading back to school might bring up some worries or nervous feelings. Parents can call 877-70-DISNEY for a special message of encouragement from Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Moana, or Tiana. Follow along with this global celebration at https://princess.disney.com/