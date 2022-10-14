Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Celebrate culture and community at the II Panamerican Benefits Gala: América Viva! 100 Voices

Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 15:25:32-04

The II Panamerican Benefits Gala: América Viva! 100 Voices is October 15, 2022, at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Juanfe Foundation’s Director, Cata Escobar, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the upcoming event and the mission of the foundation.

“Before my second son died, I was volunteering in a public hospital where I witnessed so many terrible things,” says Escobar. “I started this nonprofit, and we saved the lives of 4900 children in the first eight years of operation. I work with teen mothers in extreme poverty to break the cycles.”

All the II Panamerican Benefits Gala’s proceeds benefit teen mothers.

“The profits are going to the Teen Mothers’ Program. This is a beautiful gala, in which nonprofits in Latin America pulled together,” says Escobar. “Juanfe fundraises usually by having fun. The performance is amazing. We're going to show what Latin America is in such a big and beautiful way.”

For more information, visit Juanfe.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Catholic Health Services and Demesmin and Dover Law Firm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors