Celebrate culture and community at the II Panamerican Benefits Gala: América Viva! 100 Voices

The II Panamerican Benefits Gala: América Viva! 100 Voices is October 15, 2022, at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Juanfe Foundation’s Director, Cata Escobar, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the upcoming event and the mission of the foundation.

“Before my second son died, I was volunteering in a public hospital where I witnessed so many terrible things,” says Escobar. “I started this nonprofit, and we saved the lives of 4900 children in the first eight years of operation. I work with teen mothers in extreme poverty to break the cycles.”

All the II Panamerican Benefits Gala’s proceeds benefit teen mothers.

“The profits are going to the Teen Mothers’ Program. This is a beautiful gala, in which nonprofits in Latin America pulled together,” says Escobar. “Juanfe fundraises usually by having fun. The performance is amazing. We're going to show what Latin America is in such a big and beautiful way.”

For more information, visit Juanfe.org

