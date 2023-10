Toro Toro’s Executive Chef, Armando Febles, joined Inside South Florida to showcase the restaurant’s third annual immersive iteration of Día de los Muertos—a celebration of food and culture.

“For the menu for Día de los Muertos we're doing a seared fillet with a black Mole, and then a charred butternut squash puree,” says Febles.

For more information, visit ToroMiami.com and enjoy the festivities staring October 3 to November 5.