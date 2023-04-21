Celebrate Earth Day with Aguacate Sanctuary of Love

Founder of Aguacate Sanctuary of Love, Daney Cabrera, joined Inside South Florida Correspondent, Miriam Tapia, to share the Kendall-based location’s story and mission.

“I transitioned from an animal diet to a plant-based diet, and I wanted to create a space where other people in our community, going through the same shift, had a place to go,” says Cabrera. “We are an organic fruit farm. We love to focus on season fruits and vegetables. What we try to do is create sustainability.”

Aguacate will be hosting the ultimate Earth Day celebration.

“Earth Love Fest is an amazing festival. It’s all about sustainability,” says Cabrera. “We have wellness workshops and breathwork meditation.”

Earth Love Fest is April 22, 2023 at Aguacate Sanctuary of Love in Kendall.

For more information, visit aguacatewellness.com