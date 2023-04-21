Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Celebrate Earth Day with Aguacate Sanctuary of Love

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 18:30:10-04

Founder of Aguacate Sanctuary of Love, Daney Cabrera, joined Inside South Florida Correspondent, Miriam Tapia, to share the Kendall-based location’s story and mission.

“I transitioned from an animal diet to a plant-based diet, and I wanted to create a space where other people in our community, going through the same shift, had a place to go,” says Cabrera. “We are an organic fruit farm. We love to focus on season fruits and vegetables. What we try to do is create sustainability.”

Aguacate will be hosting the ultimate Earth Day celebration.

“Earth Love Fest is an amazing festival. It’s all about sustainability,” says Cabrera. “We have wellness workshops and breathwork meditation.”

Earth Love Fest is April 22, 2023 at Aguacate Sanctuary of Love in Kendall.

For more information, visit aguacatewellness.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com