Celebrate Earth Day with sustainable gadgets

Consumer-tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida with a look at the latest tech tools that are easy on the wallet and on the Earth.

“The HP Envy Inspire 7955 E Printer is made from more than 45% recycled plastic,” says Jolly. “HP’s 24 and 27-inch all-in-one PC is made with recycled coffee grounds. They used recycled ocean bound plastics for the HP 14-inch Laptop PC Eco Edition.”

If reducing food waste is on your to-do list, the Beko Refrigerator may help accomplish your goal.

“It keeps vegetables fresh for 30 days and can actually extend the essential vitamin content in the veggie,” says Jolly. “It uses a technology that company calls harvest fresh, which is a three-color light tech tucked into the crisper drawers.”

Irrigreen’s All-digital Irrigation System can help your monitor your water usage while beautifying your lawn.

“It's a super smart robotic irrigation system that essentially prints water only to areas of your lawn that need it the most,” Jolly. “It cuts back on the average outdoor water use by about 50%.”

For more information, visit HP.com, Beko.com/Us-En, Irrigreen.com and Techish.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.