Celebrate Fall With These Must-Have Fall Cocktails

Posted at 2:40 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 14:40:00-04

Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share a game-changing selection of fall-inspired cocktails perfect to get you in the seasonal sipping spirit.

“We are starting off with some delicious Scotch with a gold rush cocktail right here. So, I have a half ounce of some honey liqueur. I have a half ounce of some, delicious simple syrup, and then one and a half ounces of some Chivas Regal Scotch whiskey,” says Zahn. “This has been aged a minimum of 15 years and then carefully and selectively finished in French and cognac barrels to really amplify and elevate any fall cocktail experience.”

