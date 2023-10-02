Celebrate Fall With These Must-Have Fall Cocktails

Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share a game-changing selection of fall-inspired cocktails perfect to get you in the seasonal sipping spirit.

“We are starting off with some delicious Scotch with a gold rush cocktail right here. So, I have a half ounce of some honey liqueur. I have a half ounce of some, delicious simple syrup, and then one and a half ounces of some Chivas Regal Scotch whiskey,” says Zahn. “This has been aged a minimum of 15 years and then carefully and selectively finished in French and cognac barrels to really amplify and elevate any fall cocktail experience.”

