Celebrate Fourth of July at Oceanic’s “Liberty & Libations” Bash

Happy Fourth of July, South Florida! Inside South Florida marked the holiday with a festive episode co-hosted by LaMyiah Pearlinia and Ariel Cipolla, complete with laughs, cookout vibes, and a special invitation to one of the area’s premier Independence Day celebrations.

Viewers were introduced to Liberty & Libations, a lively Fourth of July event happening at Oceanic on the Pompano Beach Pier. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and promises guests stunning, crowd-free views of the Pompano Beach fireworks, set to go off at 9 p.m. It’s a top-tier spot for those who want the fun of the beach without the hassle.

Oceanic is known for its beautiful beachfront setting and vibrant atmosphere, and tonight’s celebration brings all that plus a holiday twist. The menu features their beloved classics alongside special Fourth of July additions, including the quintessential American hot dog. Guests can also enjoy exclusive cocktails, party favors, and live music that kicked off earlier in the evening.

The celebration spans both floors of the restaurant. Upstairs access, home to the best firework views in town, is ticketed at $30 per person and available via Resy or Eventbrite. Downstairs remains open for standard dining with no ticket required, making this a family-friendly event open to all.

For more information or to grab a ticket, head to www.oceanicpompano.com .

Whether you're in it for the food, the fireworks, or the festive atmosphere, this is one South Florida Fourth of July celebration not to miss.