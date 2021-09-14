Celebrate grandparents day with United Healthcare

Here on Inside South Florida, we celebrate our grandparents every day, but after a year of covid, everyone should make this national grandparent’s day a special one. Here with more is grandmother and community plan CEO at United Healthcare, Tameka Smith and senior project manager, social impact at Sesame Workshop, Jeanette Betancourt.

Smith says this grandparent's day was extra special since last year so many senior citizens were separated from their families due to COVID. So many of them missed out on special moments with their grandkids, from big things like seeing them take their first steps, to small things like enjoying a bedtime story together.

United Healthcare teamed up with Sesame's Workshop and their Growing Every Day in Every way program to give grandparents and kids a way to spend time together in fun and special ways. The two groups have been working together for more than 10 years to support families, healthcare providers, and communities. This year the program created a brand new guidebook called Grandparents Are Grand to help them connect with their grandkids in person, or from a distance.

Remind your grandparents to take care of themselves by making sure they have appropriate healthcare. You can find out more about this and get your copy of Grandparents are Grand at GrandparentsDay.com