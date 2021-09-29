Watch
Celebrate Halloween all month long at Chuck E. Cheese

Posted at 1:51 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 13:51:30-04

Halloween is coming with all of its fun traditions. Sherri Landry, of Chuck E. Cheese, which has created a special boo-tacular event, has some unique suggestions for celebrating this spooky holiday.

Every Chuck E Cheese location will be extra spooky making your Halloween planning easier than ever. With great things like a nightly candy giveaway and 10 free tickets for any kid that comes in costume, you can celebrate for the entire month of October.

The whole place will be decorated and Chuck E. and his friends will also be donning their own costumes! Plan your visit at https://www.chuckecheese.com/

