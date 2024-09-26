Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Arts And Culture Of Miami Beach

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Miami Beach. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Hispanic Heritage month is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the rich arts and culture of the hispanic community. Luckily for South Floridians, the state’s capital of art and culture are located right here in Miami Beach. Lissette Arrogante, Tourism and Cultural Director for Miami Beach, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can experience the impact that arts and culture can have on Hispanic Heritage Month in Miami Beach.

“Miami Beach is unique, and it's in our mayor and our city commission, our residents - they have an in-depth understanding of the economic impact of arts and culture, and how we do that is supporting the arts by funding at very large levels,” says Arrogante. “Just two years ago, the Americans for the Arts released a study from Miami Beach alone, the economic impact is about $300 million and brings 5,000 jobs. It brought about $74 million in just tax revenues for the city.”

With such a major economic impact on the city, Miami Beach has earned the right to be called Florida’s capital for arts and culture. The city financially supports about 66 arts and cultural organizations, supporting them with over $1 million dollars annually.

“The New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, the Bass Museum; just two years ago, our Miami Beach residents voted to approve a $159 million general obligation bond to help those big institutions that are really creating that dynamic impact in the cultural fabric of our city,” says Arrogante. “Just last night, our city commission approved almost close to $500,000 in grant funding to address the recent state budget cuts.”

Miami Beach is home to the Culture Crawl where guests can encounter immersive experiences in the arts every third Thursday of the month from October to May and, starting Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, you can celebrate the arts and culture of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“You can check out a wall cast from the New World Symphony at Soundscape Park. You can check out amazing live cutting edge music at the Miami Beach Band Show that's curated by the Rhythm Foundation, or check out a theatrical production by Miami New Drama at the Colony Theater,” says Arrogante.

For more information, visit MBArtsAndCulture.org.