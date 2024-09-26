Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Women Behind Latino Fashion Brands

With the large Latino population weaved into the tapestry of our residents, South Florida is gearing up for Hispanic Heritage Month. South Floridians can join the celebrations and look fantastic doing with a plethora of Latino fashion brands and the women behind them working hard to keep you looking fresh. Founder and Creative Director of Stitch Lab, Karina Rosendo, joined Inside South Florida to share how they are helping these brands to get their name out there this Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Stitch Lab is a fashion platform that essentially helps Latin American designers get visibility here in the United States. We do it through consumer experiences, which are pop ups,” says Rosendo. “These are four-day events where you can come in and grab a bite to eat, have a little cocktail and then get to meet between 35 and 45 Latin American designers.”

Rosendo began Stitch Lab when she realized the fashionable clothing she would encounter in her travels abroad were not easily accessible back home in Miami.

“I wanted to create a platform where I could bring these designers and bring all this talent and give them a window where we could showcase them not only to the US consumer here in Miami, but also to the world,” says Rosendo.

Since its inception 8 years ago, Stitch Lab has helped to propel 250 clothing brands to heights they could only dream to be possible.

“I work with more than 250 dreams, essentially,” says Rosendo. “Through these women and through these designers, we are giving not only a space for the designers, but also for the Latin culture. Fashion is a way of self-expression, and the way Latinos do it is just so colorful, and it's so attached to our roots and to who we are and to our culture that it's a beauty to see.”

Stitch Lab rigorously works with their fashion brands to endure the products offered are up to their quality standards.

“We really take the time to test the product. They send us samples. We try them on. If these are bathing suits, we swim with them. We take them to the beach. We see people's reactions to the clothes and to the shoes,” says Rosendo. “We make sure that these garments are well made. If anyone wants to shop, they can shop through our marketplace online.”

For more information, visit StitchLabMiami.com or their Instagram page @StitchLabMiami.