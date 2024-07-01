Celebrate Independence Day with Festive and Nutritious Recipes from Sprouts Farmers Market

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nutrition by Mia. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Independence Day is a perfect occasion to serve festive and delicious dishes that bring everyone together. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, a picnic in the park, or a cozy gathering at home, registered dietitian nutritionist Mia Syn joined Inside South Florida to share some simple, nutritious recipes using ingredients from Sprouts Farmers Market that will make your celebration a hit.

Cold Italian Pasta Salad

Kick off your Fourth of July spread with a refreshing Cold Italian Pasta Salad. This pasta salad is packed with bright flavors and made with just a handful of ingredients from Sprouts Farmers Market. It’s balanced with protein, fiber, and good fats. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:



Cooked pasta

Cherry tomatoes

Red onion

Pepperoncini

Salami

Fresh mozzarella pearls

Parsley

Balsamic dressing

Instructions:



Combine the cooked pasta with cherry tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, salami, fresh mozzarella pearls, and parsley. Toss with balsamic dressing. Chill before serving.

Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

Bring a burst of fresh flavor to your spread with Grilled Fish Tacos. Mahi Mahi, a lean and flavorful fish, pairs perfectly with a crunchy vinegar-based slaw. These tacos are made festive with blue corn taco shells from Sprouts.

Ingredients:



Mahi Mahi fillets

Olive oil

Taco seasoning

Lime juice

Blue corn taco shells

Coleslaw

Salsa

Instructions:



Drizzle the fish with olive oil and season with taco seasoning. Grill for 5-6 minutes on each side. Squeeze lime juice over the fish before serving. Fill taco shells with coleslaw and salsa.

Single-Serve Berry Trifles

For a patriotic summer dessert, serve up Mason Jar Berry Trifles. These trifles are made with just three simple ingredients, including in-season berries from Sprouts, which are a good source of fiber and key nutrients like vitamin C.

Ingredients:



Fresh berries

Angel food cake

Oat milk whipped topping

Instructions:



Layer fresh berries with chunks of angel food cake and oat milk whipped topping in mason jars. Chill before serving.

Grapefruit Spritzers

Finally, toast to America with Grapefruit Spritzers. Sprouts offers a fresh, friendly take on grocery shopping, making it an exciting treasure hunt for healthy alternatives and good-for-you products.

Ingredients:



Sliced grapefruit

Fresh lime juice

White wine

Grapefruit Italian soda

Instructions:



Combine sliced grapefruit, fresh lime juice, white wine, and grapefruit Italian soda. Serve chilled.

You can find all these ingredients and more better-for-you products at Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts offers a wide selection of natural and organic foods, including farm-fresh produce, bulk foods, fresh meat and seafood, and unique products such as plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free options—all at affordable prices. Shoppers will enjoy a feel-good, bright, and airy farmers market experience with an open layout, community feel, and the best assortment of better-for-you products. Sprouts prioritizes seasonality and works with local farmers to bring in the freshest, most delicious produce, including limited-time varieties that you can’t find anywhere else. For more information, visit sprouts.com.

For more healthy recipes and nutrition tips, follow Mia on Instagram at @nutritionbymia and visit her website at nutritionbymia.com.