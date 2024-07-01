Celebrate Independence Day with Festive and Nutritious Recipes from Sprouts Farmers Market

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nutrition by Mia. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.
Independence Day is a perfect occasion to serve festive and delicious dishes that bring everyone together. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, a picnic in the park, or a cozy gathering at home, registered dietitian nutritionist Mia Syn joined Inside South Florida to share some simple, nutritious recipes using ingredients from Sprouts Farmers Market that will make your celebration a hit.
Cold Italian Pasta Salad
Kick off your Fourth of July spread with a refreshing Cold Italian Pasta Salad. This pasta salad is packed with bright flavors and made with just a handful of ingredients from Sprouts Farmers Market. It’s balanced with protein, fiber, and good fats. Here’s how to make it:
Ingredients:
- Cooked pasta
- Cherry tomatoes
- Red onion
- Pepperoncini
- Salami
- Fresh mozzarella pearls
- Parsley
- Balsamic dressing
Instructions:
- Combine the cooked pasta with cherry tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, salami, fresh mozzarella pearls, and parsley.
- Toss with balsamic dressing.
- Chill before serving.
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos
Bring a burst of fresh flavor to your spread with Grilled Fish Tacos. Mahi Mahi, a lean and flavorful fish, pairs perfectly with a crunchy vinegar-based slaw. These tacos are made festive with blue corn taco shells from Sprouts.
Ingredients:
- Mahi Mahi fillets
- Olive oil
- Taco seasoning
- Lime juice
- Blue corn taco shells
- Coleslaw
- Salsa
Instructions:
- Drizzle the fish with olive oil and season with taco seasoning.
- Grill for 5-6 minutes on each side.
- Squeeze lime juice over the fish before serving.
- Fill taco shells with coleslaw and salsa.
Single-Serve Berry Trifles
For a patriotic summer dessert, serve up Mason Jar Berry Trifles. These trifles are made with just three simple ingredients, including in-season berries from Sprouts, which are a good source of fiber and key nutrients like vitamin C.
Ingredients:
- Fresh berries
- Angel food cake
- Oat milk whipped topping
Instructions:
- Layer fresh berries with chunks of angel food cake and oat milk whipped topping in mason jars.
- Chill before serving.
Grapefruit Spritzers
Finally, toast to America with Grapefruit Spritzers. Sprouts offers a fresh, friendly take on grocery shopping, making it an exciting treasure hunt for healthy alternatives and good-for-you products.
Ingredients:
- Sliced grapefruit
- Fresh lime juice
- White wine
- Grapefruit Italian soda
Instructions:
- Combine sliced grapefruit, fresh lime juice, white wine, and grapefruit Italian soda.
- Serve chilled.
You can find all these ingredients and more better-for-you products at Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts offers a wide selection of natural and organic foods, including farm-fresh produce, bulk foods, fresh meat and seafood, and unique products such as plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free options—all at affordable prices. Shoppers will enjoy a feel-good, bright, and airy farmers market experience with an open layout, community feel, and the best assortment of better-for-you products. Sprouts prioritizes seasonality and works with local farmers to bring in the freshest, most delicious produce, including limited-time varieties that you can’t find anywhere else. For more information, visit sprouts.com.
For more healthy recipes and nutrition tips, follow Mia on Instagram at @nutritionbymia and visit her website at nutritionbymia.com.