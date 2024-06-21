Celebrate Juneteenth at the Inaugural Beach Bash at Virginia Key

As Juneteenth approaches, South Florida is gearing up for a celebration like no other. The first annual Juneteenth Beach Bash at Virginia Key promises a day filled with fun, history, and education. Inside South Florida sat down with Athalie Edwards, CEO and Executive Director, to get all the exciting details.

"This is our inaugural Beach Bash... We wanted to do something great. We want to do something big. We have historic prices with historic food – hotdogs, hamburgers.” Edwards explained. “So come on through to a family fun event. We're looking forward to providing all things fun for Juneteenth."

The event will feature a variety of activities and entertainment:



DJ Springer will be spinning tunes throughout the day.

will be spinning tunes throughout the day. Performances by The Premises Angels .

. A live rendition of the Black National Anthem .

. Numerous vendors offering delicious food and unique products.

A Fun Zone for kids, including rock climbing and a petting zoo.

Edwards highlighted the historical importance of Virginia Key Beach Park, established in 1945 as a Black beach. "We have a historic concession stand. Which way back in the day – we were established in 1945 – they were providing food out of this historic concession stand. We are making sure to align that to this event to show everyone what you were getting way back in the day… we're providing it to you modern day."

Edwards emphasized the significance of Juneteenth and its alignment with the park's history. "Juneteenth is commemorating the date when African Americans were free or acknowledged as free. We felt like this is the perfect alignment to make sure that these things are distributed, that they're educated, and everybody knows what's going on."

Special Highlights:



The introduction of the Juneteenth Queen , adding a regal touch to the festivities.

, adding a regal touch to the festivities. Various educational opportunities to learn more about the history and significance of Juneteenth.

Event Details:



Date: Saturday, June 22nd

Saturday, June 22nd Time: 12:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.

12:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. Location: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park Entry Fee: $10 cash only

$10 cash only Admission: Open to the public, no tickets required

For more details, visit the Virginia Key Beach Park website at virginiakeybeachpark.net.