Pride month is in full swing here in miami with events returning in person after going virtual last year due to COVID. fashion icon and Emmy award winning television perosnality Carson kressely will be hosting the Miami Beach Pride VIP gala tonight at 1235 Washington ave.

Carson is no stranger to Miami and he's very excited to be hosting in-person events here once again. There will be musical guests, food, drinks, and he says it'll be kind of a kick-off event for the month.