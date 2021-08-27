Celebrate Miami Spice at StripSteak

Last week we talked about a steakhouse in Broward, and a lot of you wanted to know a good steakhouse in Miami. StripSteak in Miami Beach is participating in this year’s Miami Spice event and offering a delicious menu with a great bacon dish.

StripSteak by Michael Mina is located inside the historic Fontainebleau, serving the highest quality meat, freshest seafood,

and signature sides. You can try some of their great dishes for a great price during Miami Spice. The restaurant struggled during the pandemic with a lack of staff and supplies, so this is their time to shine for locals and tourists alike.

The Instant Bacon is sure to be an instant favorite. You can see the full Miami Spice menu and make reservations

here

