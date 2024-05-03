Celebrate Mom: Top Gift Ideas for Mother's Day with Kelly MacNeal

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Buzz on Gifts. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Mother's Day approaches, the quest for the perfect gift begins, and Kelly MacNeal from The Buzz on Gifts joined Inside South Florida to unveil some fantastic products sure to delight moms everywhere.

KeraFactor:

For moms seeking fuller, nourished lashes and brows, KeraFactor Serum is a game-changer. This innovative product stimulates the scalp, awakening dormant hair follicles for strengthened brows and lashes. For more information, visit shop.mykerafactor.com and use code CW15 for 15% off.

4ever Natural Beauty:

Indulge Mom's senses with the luxurious body butters from 4ever Natural Beauty. Handmade with shea butter, apricot oil, and aloe vera gel, these products leave the skin soft, smooth, and delicately scented with options like Strawberry Lemonade and Blackberry Magnolia. Products start at $11 on 4everNaturalBeauty.com.

Baby le Bébé:

Pamper Mom with Baby le Bébé’s luxurious face oil, beloved by A-list celebrities and makeup artists alike. Formulated with botanicals and rich in vitamins and minerals, this oil nourishes the skin without leaving a greasy residue, delivering a radiant complexion. New clients get 15% off using the code BABYLE15 on babylebebe.com.

Chaa Latte:

Elevate Mom's wardrobe with the elegant pieces from Chaa Latte. Drawing inspiration from South Asian fashion, their collection features bold colors, intricate embroidery, and luxurious textiles, ensuring Mom stands out with sophistication and style. Products start at $55 on chaalatte.com.

Lazy Dog Loungers:

For the dog-loving moms, the Lazy Dog Loungers offer the perfect relaxation spot for furry companions. This puncture-resistant, semi-submersible raft keeps pets cool and comfortable in the water, allowing them to splash and play alongside Mom. Purchase a small lounger for $124.99 or a large for $149.99 on lazydogloungers.com.

TableTopics Prompted Journals:

Encourage Mom to unwind and reflect with TableTopics Prompted Journals. With thought-provoking prompts covering various themes like inspiration and happiness, these journals provide a therapeutic outlet for Mom to relax and contemplate. Use code LOVEMOM for 20% off on tabletopics.com.

With these delightful gift ideas, Mother's Day celebrations are bound to be unforgettable. For more information on these products, visit TheBuzzOnGifts.com and make this Mother's Day one to remember.