Celebrate national ceviche day at Suviche

Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 12:28:31-04

Today we are at Suviche in Cityplace Doral where they are celebrating National Ceviche Day.

The eatery offers a variety of scrumptious Peruvian dishes including ceviche, which is a Peruvian delicacy that’s typically made from raw fish cured in fresh citrus juices.

At Suviche they put a twist on the Peruvian delight by adding their own flavors, and today we are making one of their favorites. The Suvama has mahi-mahi, spice mix, cilantro, fresh lime juice, Leche de Tigre, suviche sauce, aji amarillo, and red onion.

Alongside ceviche, Suviche offers refreshing cocktails to accompany your dish. To read the menu and plan for your next night out, you can go to www.suviche.com

