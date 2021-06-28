Celebrate national ceviche day at Suviche

Today we are at Suviche in Cityplace Doral where they are celebrating National Ceviche Day.

The eatery offers a variety of scrumptious Peruvian dishes including ceviche, which is a Peruvian delicacy that’s typically made from raw fish cured in fresh citrus juices.

At Suviche they put a twist on the Peruvian delight by adding their own flavors, and today we are making one of their favorites. The Suvama has mahi-mahi, spice mix, cilantro, fresh lime juice, Leche de Tigre, suviche sauce, aji amarillo, and red onion.

