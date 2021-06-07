Celebrate National Cheese Day!

Watch
Cheddar, Brie, Gorgonzola …no matter what you prefer we can all agree cheese is the versatile hero we all love to celebrate. It's only right that on National Cheese Day former Green Bay Packers star Leroy Butler - who’s now a chef - joins us to celebrate the joy of cheese with some of his yummy cheesy dishes.

Wisconsin is known globally for its cheese, and 95% of all dairy farms in the state are family-run. National Cheese Day helps educate people all over the world about how cheese is produced and how endless the options are when it comes to recipes.

You can find all of Butler's recipes here. He says the first thing to do is whip up a batch of his mac and cheese, and you'll be hooked on the cheddar too.

