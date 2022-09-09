Celebrate National Cholesterol Education Month by using heart healthy Mazola Corn Oil

September is National Cholesterol Education Month. Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author, Jesus Diaz, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of cooking with Mazola Corn Oil.

“Mazola Corn Oil is a heart-healthy choice for you and your family. It has a variety of uses like baking, grilling, sautéing and marinating,” says Diaz. “Mazola Corn Oil is cholesterol free and has natural cholesterol blocking plant sterols that help to protect you and your family from bad cholesterol.”

The risks of high cholesterol can affect the entire family.

“I learned from an early age that cholesterol is something that you can get from your parents and grandparents,” says Diaz. “My mom suffered from high cholesterol levels, and we made the decision to change to healthier eating habits.”

For more information, visit Mazola.com

