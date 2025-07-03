Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day with Bob Evans and Family-Friendly Recipe Ideas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bob Evans. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

National Mac and Cheese Day is right around the corner on July 14, and what better way to celebrate America’s favorite comfort food than with delicious recipes, family fun, and a year’s supply of cheesy goodness?

Joining Inside South Florida to talk all things mac and cheese was Veena Crownholm, a former Miss California, Miss America finalist, and co-founder of Millennial Mamas. Veena is teaming up with Bob Evans, the makers of America’s favorite refrigerated mac and cheese, to inspire busy families with creative summer meal ideas.

“Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. It’s warm, creamy, cheesy, nostalgic, and versatile. But most importantly, my two boys absolutely love it.,” Veena said.

Bob Evans is offering a special giveaway to mark the holiday. Fourteen lucky winners will receive a one-year supply of mac and cheese, along with summer-themed goodies. To enter, visit the Bob Evans Grocery pages on Instagram or Facebook and follow the instructions in the giveaway post.

Looking to spice things up this year? Veena recommends using Bob Evans’ mac and cheese as a base for quick and flavorful dishes. Available in Original, Six Cheese, and a limited-edition Queso flavor, Bob Evans' varieties come in regular, family-sized, and single-serve portions.

Some of Veena’s go-to recipes include:

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Sliders – perfect for barbecues or casual dinners.

– perfect for barbecues or casual dinners. Mac & Cheese Tacos – made with the queso flavor and packed with veggies like zucchini, spinach, and tomatoes.