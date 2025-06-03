Celebrate National Seashell Day with a Summer Escape to Sanibel Island and Fort Myers

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Lee County Visitor and Convinient Bureau. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With school winding down and summer vibes heating up, families across Florida are looking for fun ways to kick off the season and Sanibel Island and Fort Myers are ready to deliver. Just a short drive from South Florida, this coastal gem is rolling out the welcome mat for National Seashell Day, celebrated each year to highlight the area’s natural beauty, family fun, and unmatched shelling.

Home to over 400 species of seashells and 15 miles of unspoiled beaches, Sanibel Island takes its title seriously. “We’re on the West Coast, just a couple of hours away from you. You can hop on Alligator Alley and come over the Tamiami Trail,” said Miriam Dotson, Communications Manager for the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau. “Here at the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum and Aquarium, you can truly celebrate, check out the shells inside, and then head out to the beach to collect some yourself.”

The museum offers hands-on experiences and fascinating exhibits, making it the perfect stop before hitting the sand.

Beyond beachcombing, John Lai, President & CEO of the Sanibel & Captiva Chamber of Commerce, highlighted other activities, including 50 miles of pristine coastline, 28.4 miles of bike trails, and zero traffic lights, meaning ultimate relaxation!

“As we like to say, on Sanibel you can unwind a little bit,” Lai added. “You can take in the beautiful sunsets we have to offer and pick up a handful of shells on any one of your visits down here.”

Sanibel is also bouncing back with reopened hotels and refreshed resorts. The Sundial Beach Resort & Spa now features updated condo units, a brand-new pool deck, and new dining options. The Sanibel Inn has also reopened, offering beachfront views and family-friendly amenities.

For those seeking even more adventure, nearby Fort Myers delivers with vibrant downtown charm and historic sites like:

Edison and Ford Winter Estates where visitors can explore Thomas Edison’s original lab

where visitors can explore Thomas Edison’s original lab Lakes Park with bike trails and a miniature railroad

with bike trails and a miniature railroad The IMAG History & Science Center for indoor fun and STEM learning

for indoor fun and STEM learning Downtown Fort Myers with its brick-lined streets, palm trees, live music, and al fresco dining