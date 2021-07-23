Celebrate National Tequila Day at the Ritz

Picture this; oceanfront, margarita in hand, a table full of Mexican food. Does it get better than that? You can experience this at Cantina at the Ritz Carlton. There's even a great special going on right now featuring their great margaritas and tequila.

All day on the 24th, National Tequila Day, Cantina will be offering $30 bottomless margaritas for lunch and dinner. From 6:00 to 10:00 there'll be a DJ to help guests celebrate the day, and dance the night away.

The chef will be offering great pairings for tequila drinks, including fresh guacamole, fish tacos, and ceviche.

You can see everything Cantina has to offer on their website, here