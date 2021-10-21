Celebrate National Witch Hazel Day with these great products

Today is National Witch Hazel Day and lifestyle influencer Cheryl Leahy has the perfect products to celebrate.

Today is the first national celebration of witch hazel and it's sponsored by the popular Dickinson's brand. Dickinson's has great witch hazel products like the Alcohol-Free Hydrating Toner with Rosewater, and the Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner.

Also, try the T.N. Dickinson’s 100% Natural Witch Hazel Astringent for Face and Body, and the Soothing, Multi-Use Cleansing Cloths. These products will help tone and refresh your skin while removing excess dirt and oils without over-drying.

Witch hazel has been used since the late 1800s and has stood the test of time. Humphreys Nourish Witch Hazel with Aloe Alcohol-Free Toner and Clarify Witch Hazel Certified Organic Toner both offer great benefits for your skin. With both retailing for $11.99, you can add both to your nightly skincare routine.