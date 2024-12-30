Celebrate New Year's Eve with Healthy and Delicious Ideas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Annessa RD. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you're looking for creative ways to ring in the New Year and kick off a healthy and energized 2025, registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley joined Inside South Florida with some easy and nutritious ideas to elevate your celebrations.

Cherries From Chile

Brighten your appetizer trays with fresh cherries, a naturally sweet and antioxidant-rich snack. These vibrant fruits, sourced from Chile during winter, offer a taste of summer while supporting your health and energy. Use cherries to:



Create a luxurious cherry jam for your charcuterie boards.

for your charcuterie boards. Impress guests with a winter cherry mocktail featuring cinnamon, edible glitter, and extra sliced cherries. Freeze extra cherries to enjoy their nutritional benefits, including antioxidants, year-round. Visit FruitsFromChile.com for creative recipes and ideas.

Mayo Made With Avocado Oil

Elevate your dips with Primal Kitchen Mayo, made with avocado oil and simple, clean ingredients. This mayo is a versatile kitchen staple perfect for:



Five-Minute Million Dollar Dip : Combine Primal Kitchen Mayo with green onions, bacon, shredded cheese, and garlic.

: Combine Primal Kitchen Mayo with green onions, bacon, shredded cheese, and garlic. Searing Steak Coating : Use the mayo as a flavorful marinade.

: Use the mayo as a flavorful marinade. Crostini Drizzle: Add a creamy finishing touch.

With six simple ingredients and Certified Humane cage-free eggs, Primal Kitchen Mayo is a favorite for those following a wellness lifestyle. Explore more recipes atPrimalKitchen.com, and find their products at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, and Target.

Lucy Rose Apples

Add a touch of elegance with Lucy Rose apples, naturally pink inside with a sweet, berry-like flavor. These unique apples are perfect for:



Salads and Sides : Add a pop of color and flavor.

and : Add a pop of color and flavor. Wellness Water : Slice into a glowing pitcher for added hydration.

: Slice into a glowing pitcher for added hydration. Prosciutto-Wrapped Dates: Stuff dates with goat cheese, warm them, and wrap with prosciutto and a slice of Lucy Rose apple. Drizzle with honey and pistachios for a stunning appetizer.

Lucy Rose apples are filled with fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes, making them a nutritional powerhouse to start the year. Pick them up at your local Sprouts before they’re gone. For more information, visit LucyApples.com.

Kick Off 2025 with Health and Energy

These tips and ingredients offer a delicious way to celebrate the New Year while prioritizing wellness. With these tasty treats, you'll have a spread that's as nutritious as it is beautiful. For more information, follow @annessachumbleyrd on Instagram.