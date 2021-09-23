Celebrate Self-Care Awareness Month with these goodies

Although Self-Care Awareness month is almost over, we're going out with a bang. Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Elena Duque brings some more products we could be using to boost our self-care routines.

Keep your Summer glow all throughout Fall with the Olay Collagen 24 Moisturizer. This hydrates and protects your skin all day without a greasy finish.

Fitness is a huge part of self-care by making sure you're taking care of your insides as well. This Jaquish Biomedical Muscle Building Supplement called Fortagen is vegan and gluten-free, and promises results. It has a great taste while giving you 5 times more protein than most other supplements.

The brand Yes And is bringing you the best loungewear to keep you feeling comfy and cozy. The Kelly dip-dye pajama knit wrap robe has an attached belt and patch pockets. Each unique piece is individually hand-dyed. This is the perfect robe for a self-care day at home to lounge in.

If you're having trouble coming up with a skincare routine, how about one that's delivered straight to your door. Winky Lux Skin Essentials Kit is perfect for your evening skincare routine to help you wind down before going to bed. The kit comes with a cleanser, serum, and moisturizer infused with kiwi fruit extract, vitamin c, and botanicals.