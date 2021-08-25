Watch
Celebrate self-care month with skincare

Posted at 2:41 PM, Aug 25, 2021
Skincare is self-care! If you're wondering what to do about your skin care methods you may want to try incorporating a nighttime regimen. Skin health expert and pharmacy technician, Clarissa Lugo, shared the perfect solutions to calm your skin and feel your best.

Beyond your skin, self-care includes your mental health. Things like stress and a lack of sleep can diminish your overall well-being. Lugo recommends creating a relaxing nighttime routine to prep your mind and body for the following day.

You can begin by cleansing your skin and then beginning your usual skincare regimen. Applying creams and serums with a rose quartz roller can depuff the skin, and popping it in the freezer before using it will add a calming, cooling effect.

Don't forget to use a good moisturizer. Lugo recommends the Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Max. This will maximize your skincare routine with dermatologist-approved ingredients and a visible difference in your skin in a short time.

Keeping a consistent sleep schedule can help you feel better and more rested. You can try things like using a diffuser with essential oils for some extra calm, or take a soak in an Epsom salt bath to rest your body.

