Celebrate South Florida filmmakers at White Elephant Group weekend

Kevin Ordanza, Ashley Rose and Eddy Moon, Co-Founders of White Elephant Group, joined Inside South Florida Correspondent, Miriam Tapia, with the latest news of the White Elephant Group Weekend.

“We got together, and we just formed this collective of filmmakers who were trying to help each other out and build this community. As we worked, that network grew and grew and grew, and now it's what it is today,” says Ordanza.

“WEG Weekend is really a celebration of South Florida's unique cinematic voices,” says Rose. “We have so many unique storytellers, and we really want to give them a platform to celebrate their voices and their stories.”

WEG Weekend will take place April 28-30 at MAD Arts in Dania Beach. For tickets, visit wegweekend.com