Celebrate the first National Hair Gloss Day with Redken

It is National Hair Gloss Day, and Lifestyle Expert, Yesenia De Avila and Redken Ambassador, Rodney Cutler, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help revive your hair.

“We are excited for our first of many National Hair Gloss Days. We are featuring Redken's Shades EQ Hair Gloss Salon Service, which is an amazing service,” says Cutler. “It's about conditioned hair, and it's about beautiful professional color.”

The product line offers a personalized approach regardless of color preference or hair texture.

“Whether you want a big color change or to revamp the color and make it shiny, this is a perfect service,” says Cutler. “It acts like a conditioner, which is amazing. It’s going to last for about four to six weeks. There are over 100 colors. It's perfect for any time of the year, and it's perfect for all hair types.”

