Celebrate the Holidays with These Top LEGO Gift Sets

Posted at 6:10 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 18:10:03-05

Parenting Expert, Amanda Mushro, joined Inside South Florida to share why she’s teaming up with LEGO to spread holiday cheer and highlight the significance of selecting educational gifts. These gifts not only enrich children's lives by enhancing motor skills, but also inspire family bonding.

“My goal is to find gifts that inspire fun and creativity and the joy of being together. But you know that holiday shopping can be really stressful, but the LEGO retail is really putting the fun back into holiday shopping within store and dot com experiences that you won't find anywhere else. So, we know that LEGO sets they really check all the boxes. So, I am so excited to be here to tell you about some really great holiday deals.”

For more information, visit LEGO.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by LEGO.

