Celebrate the Season of Giving with World Vision

The best gifts to give this holiday season are gifts that keep on giving. Actor and comedian Kel Mitchell joined Inside South Florida to share unique ways to give back to children and families in need.

“One way you can give back and change the life of someone this year is giving on the World Vision gift catalog,” says Mitchell. “I love World Vision, how they give back every holiday and put a smile on a kid’s face. You can make a donation to a family and change their lives.”

The World Vision catalog offers the opportunity to gift presents that give year-round.

“You can buy an animal. Buy a goat for a family and that goat can provide milk for that family,” says Mitchell. “They could sell that milk and actually make money on that by creating yogurt and all types of different things with that milk.”

One gift from the World Vision gift catalog can have a huge impact on a family in need.

“These donations can really change a life and the holidays are all about giving,'' says Mitchell. “World Vision doesn’t want to see one kid hungry at all. Neither do I. So this is a great way of giving back.”

Material gifts can be nice, but the gift of love can be all the sweeter.

“Letting someone know that they are loved and showing a smile to someone and giving them a hug and saying something positive to someone is very important,” says Mitchell. “You never know what they might be going through, so say a prayer for someone today.”

You can find the World Vision gift catalog on their website at worldvision.org.

This Inside South Florida Segment was paid for by World Vision.