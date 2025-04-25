Celebrate Trails Day: Why It’s the Perfect Time to Explore South Florida’s Hidden Outdoor Gems

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Rails to Trails Conservancy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With spring in full bloom, there’s no better time to head outdoors and explore the beauty of nature—and just in time for Celebrate Trails Day, Brandi Horton, Vice President of Communications at Rails to Trails Conservancy, stopped by Inside South Florida to inspire viewers to hit the trails.

"There's some obvious reasons for folks to enjoy trails. People want to move their bodies, be healthy, and be active," Horton explained, "But it's also important to our community. When we're outside,we get out of our cars, houses, and offices, and that's what brings people together and builds quality of life in the places where we live. We're also supporting the economy, we're supporting tourism, or supporting small businesses or creating jobs.

Celebrate Trails Day takes place annually on the fourth Saturday of April, and this year, it falls on April 26. In South Florida, Horton highlighted the iconic Atlantic Greenway as a top spot to visit, describing it as part of the developing 225-mile Miami Loop, a major project aimed at connecting the region through a safe, scenic trail network.

For those looking for even more adventure, Horton recommended using TrailLink, a free trail-finder app from Rails to Trails Conservancy that offers maps, reviews, and tips to help users find the perfect trail—whether they're beginners or seasoned explorers.

Ready to start your trail adventure? Visit railstotrails.org/celebratetrails for a complete guide to Celebrate Trails Day events, planning resources, and tips to make the most of your outdoor journey.