Celebrate Valentine's Day with these great gift ideas

Love is in the air as Valentine’s and Galentine's Day quickly approaches. If you’re tired of chocolates and flowers don’t fret because lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila stopped by with some great beauty and skincare gift ideas.

Get your lips ready with Code8 beauty products. The different lipsticks, liners, and glosses come in amazing shades that look good on all skin tones. They're also vegan and paraben-free.

Prep your hands for possible engagement ring pictures with Nails INC Super Hydrating Hand Masks. Slip the gloves on for 20 minutes to rejuvenate your hands and make them picture-ready.

Mario Badescu Brightening Eye Serum tightens and brightens the delicate skin around your eyes. It's packed with ingredients that combat puffiness to give you a youthful glow.

Make sure your skin is hydrated with the Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Cream. It's developed by dermatologists and fragrance-free to keep your skin hydrated for a full 24 hours.