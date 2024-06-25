Celebrate World UFO Day with Subway's Ultimate Footlong Offering

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Subway. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Look up to the sky! It's World UFO Day, and if you see an unidentified flying object today, it just might be carrying the newest Subway Footlong. In celebration of this intergalactic event, Subway has put a unique spin on World UFO Day by offering the Ultimate Footlong, giving everyone a chance to enjoy a great deal and try the latest addition to the Subway Footlong universe: Dippers.

In select cities across the country, Subway-branded drones are delivering sandwiches, providing a "Close Encounters of the Delicious Kind" experience. For the rest of us, Subway is offering the Ultimate Footlong Bundle from June 24 through July 1 at participating restaurants.

The Subway UFO Bundle includes your favorite Footlong Subway Series sandwiches, a delicious Footlong cookie, and one of the new Footlong Dippers. Best of all, this bundle is available at an out-of-this-world value. You can order the UFO Bundle through the Subway app or website using the code UFODAY to save 20% off your favorite Subway Footlong sub when you also order a Footlong cookie and a Footlong Dipper. Don't wait—this offer ends July 1.

Subway has introduced Dippers to their menu, offering a perfect swirl of cheese and meat tightly rolled in Subway's soft and bubbly lavash-style bread. They're served with your choice of one of Subway's 11 signature sauces and come in three varieties:



Pepperoni and Cheese with Baja Chipotle Sauce: The perfect amount of spice with pepperoni and Baja Chipotle sauce. Chicken and Cheese with Honey Mustard Sauce: A delightful combination, with honey mustard being a fan favorite. Double Cheese with Peppercorn Ranch: A creamy, rich option with the tangy peppercorn ranch.

Subway's new Dippers are a tasty snack and a great on-the-go option. Don't miss out on this amazing deal and the chance to enjoy these new additions to the Subway menu. Order your Subway UFO Bundle today and celebrate World UFO Day with delicious food!

For more details and to place your order, visit subway.com or use the Subway app. Enjoy your meal and happy World UFO Day!