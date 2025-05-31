Celebrated Haitian Artist Annick Duvivier Uplifts South Florida Through Art and Culture

Inside Miami’s iconic Intercontinental Hotel, visitors are invited into a world of vivid color, cultural pride, and emotional depth through the gallery Between Dreams and Reality, the artistic home of Haitian-born painter Annick Duvivier. With brush in hand and heart on canvas, Duvivier uses her artwork to tell stories rooted in Caribbean heritage and human connection.

"Art to me is life. It’s love. It’s positivity. It’s passion," Duvivier said while reflecting on her creative philosophy. That spirit is felt in every piece she paints, many of which have been showcased across Florida and in cities as far-reaching as Chicago and even Montana. Her vibrant mixed media works have earned her a spot among the top seven Caribbean women artists to collect.

While her paintings are known for their bold colors and hopeful themes, Duvivier’s mission extends beyond the canvas. “I take you to this imaginary place that's filled with colors and positivity because I want to raise a vibration,” she explained. “I don't want everybody to just see the negative things, but everything that would contribute to the world.”

Raised with a strong sense of family and community in Haiti, Duvivier carried that ethos with her to the United States. Upon arriving in South Florida, she sought connection through outreach, volunteering with children and offering free art classes in the Haitian and Black communities. “That’s how I’ve been raised,” she said. “So when I came here, that’s something that was missing.”

Her community engagement also includes writing and illustrating children’s books that advocate for Haitian Creole and multicultural awareness. One of her books features characters sharing meals from their own backgrounds, like chicken nuggets and cassava with mamba, sparking dialogue and cultural appreciation among young readers. “How amazing is it for kids to know about their culture and to share it with other people?” she asked.

From gallery walls to classrooms and bookshelves, Duvivier continues to leave a mark on South Florida’s artistic and cultural landscape. With each brushstroke and every story she tells, she reminds the world: no matter who you are or where you come from, you are amazing too.