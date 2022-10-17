Celebrating 20 years of fears and frights at House of Horror Haunted Carnival

Halloween is upon us and if you are in the spooky spirit, the largest Halloween experience in South Florida is celebrating 20 years of horror are inside South Florida correspondent and a bonafide queen of Halloween, Miriam Tapia heads to 'House of Horror Haunted Carnival" in Doral, and she takes us through a frightful stroll through the carnival.

All month long House of Horror welcomes families and friends to a spooktacular time with their carnival rides, eats and of course haunted experiences.

"We actually have four haunted experiences. But it's a carnival. So you get to come and really build a Family Fun Day that you could spend out at the carnival, and eat carnival food, but all surrounding our favorite holiday, which is Halloween. And then at the end you have four haunted experiences you could go through and you know only for the brave," says Tony Albelo, Executive Director of

House of Horror Haunted Carnival.

There are three original houses and one of a kind haunted experience.

"One is called Scared X Studios. It's more of a selfie area with like a dozen different opportunities for people to take photos and put them up on the ground. Good for kids of all ages, adults, and everyone. Then after that, we have three legitimate haunted houses which are completely redesigned. We have the sanatorium which is a mental hospital, gone even more mental. We have Drown Town and then we have silent Mall. The story behind Silent Mall, we started hearing rumors because as you may or may not know, but we are in an abandoned former Sears. So there was a story that there was a girl named Michelle that haunted the original series in Chicago. So that story is kind of permeated, and that's the silent Mall. So inside a mall. The rumor is you'll see Michelle once or twice throughout Santa Monica," says Albelo.

House of Horror has been open for 20 years and for Tony, the most special thing for him is seeing a new generation enjoy the carnival.

"One of the coolest things that we've seen in over 20 years is we have parents come up to us now with their kids that they came to hassle horror when they were teenagers are saying wow, you know, it's different. It's bigger, there's more things to do the carnival. I mean, the food is so great. I mean, the carnival food doesn't change a lot. But, the cool thing is that you see that, like that traditional thing kind of happened and that's refreshing," Says Albelo.

To come and experience it for yourself head on over to houseofhorrorcarnival.com

