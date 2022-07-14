Celebrating 200 episodes of “The Incredible Dr. Pol”

Whether it's a dose of TLC urgent critical care or after-hour emergencies Veterinarian, Dr. Jan Pol and his team are on call every day and now “The Incredible Dr. Pol,” is celebrating its 200th episode. To celebrate, Dr. Pol himself stopped by Inside South Florida.

“Now we're going to have a little party here, but yes, 200 episodes,” says Dr. Pol. “It's amazing I had never thought in my whole life that we were going to be this long on TV.”

To celebrate, Dr. Pol viewers can tune in for “A 200th Polapalooza” which premieres Saturday, July 16, 2022. Dr. Pol is looking back at some of his favorite memories throughout his tenure.

“There's so many, it is so nice to help animals all the time. So that was just one of the craziest things,” says Dr. Pol. “When Charles, Diane and I reminisced about the last 10 years, one of the craziest things that we had was this place where we had to pull a calf out of a cow, in 104 degrees heat and it was terrible. I was soaking wet with sweat, but it came out alive.”

Dr. Pol has been a veterinarian for 50 years and talks about what inspires him to keep going.

“The love of animals. This is something that I started as a kid already taking care of animals on the farm. And I love to be able to do that in an affordable way so that people can afford to have their pets in when the prices get too high,” says Dr. Pol “The pets are suffering because you people have to take care of the kids first.”

Catch past seasons of The Incredible Dr. Pol on Disney+.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by PremiereTV