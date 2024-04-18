Celebrating 30 Years of Impact: UNM's Card Center

The Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) at the University of Miami marks a significant milestone this year as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Jennifer S. Durocher, director of the CARD Center, reflected on the profound impact the organization has had on individuals and families affected by autism.

Established in 1994 by Rocher, a graduate student at the time, CARD started with a modest number of families seeking support for autism-related challenges. Over the years, the organization has grown exponentially, currently serving a remarkable 17,000 families. With autism prevalence now at one in 36 people, Durocher emphasizes the importance of acceptance and awareness, core themes during Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month.

CARD's mission goes beyond providing support to individuals with autism; it extends to the entire community. Through a wide range of services, including support groups, summer camps, education, employment assistance, and more, CARD aims to create equal opportunities for individuals with autism to thrive and integrate fully into society.

At the heart of CARD's success are its dedicated specialists, like Jennifer Feinstein, who journey alongside clients through their lifespan. Feinstein highlights the importance of knowing that individuals and families are not alone and that CARD offers support and resources at no cost, thanks to funding from the Department of Education through the state legislature.

Feinstein's personal connection to CARD, as the parent of a son diagnosed with autism, underscores the organization's profound impact. With the help of CARD specialists, her son navigated significant milestones, including attending college. This personal experience led Feinstein to volunteer, join the board, and ultimately make CARD her workplace, driven by the belief that making a difference in one person's life is profoundly impactful.

As CARD continues its mission to empower individuals with autism and their families, it invites the community to learn more about its programs, initiatives, volunteer opportunities, and upcoming events. For more information, visit card.miami.edu.