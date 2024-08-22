Celebrating Cuban Sandwich Day with Vicky Bakery on Inside South Florida

Executive chef at Vicky Bakery Betsy Rivera joined Inside South Florida as they gear up for Cuban Sandwich Day on August 23rd. Betsy shared exciting details about this special day, including a fantastic offer of $5 Cuban sandwiches from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Betsy walked us through the essential ingredients that make up a traditional Cuban sandwich, a staple in many South Florida households. The sandwich starts with fresh Cuban bread, baked daily at Vicky Bakery. It’s then layered with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, shredded pork, pickles, and mustard. The result is a hearty, flavorful sandwich that’s hard to resist.

The Cuban sandwich has a rich history that dates back over 500 years. While there’s some debate over its origins—with Tampa claiming to have created the first Cuban sandwich in 2012—South Florida has embraced this delicious dish since the 1800s, adding its own unique spin to the recipe.

Vicky Bakery has become synonymous with authentic Cuban pastries and sandwiches. With 25 locations throughout South Florida and celebrating 52 years in business, Vicky Bakery continues to be a go-to spot for Cuban cuisine. Whether you're stopping by for a Cuban sandwich or one of their many other offerings, Vicky Bakery is a place where tradition and taste come together.

Don’t miss out on Cuban Sandwich Day this August 23rd. Visit any of Vicky Bakery’s locations from 11 AM to 1 PM to enjoy a Cuban sandwich for just $5. It’s a perfect opportunity to savor a classic South Florida favorite.

