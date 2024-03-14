Celebrating Espresso Martini Day: A Special Event at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Espresso Martini Day approaches on March 15th, the excitement is brewing at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Paul Zahn, an expert mixologist, shares the details of an upcoming celebration dedicated to this beloved cocktail. From agave-based concoctions to decadent chocolate martinis, the event promises a delightful array of coffee-infused drinks that cater to every palate. Join us as we explore the craft behind these specialty cocktails and the vibrant atmosphere awaiting attendees at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Paul Zahn takes center stage as he showcases his curated selection of coffee cocktails, each brimming with creativity and flavor. Among the offerings is an agave-based Espresso Martini featuring Cincoro Tequila, a luxurious blend crafted by NBA legends, which you can find available at TotalWine.com. Another highlight is the Chocolate Espresso Martini, made with Mozart Chocolate Liqueur imported from Belgium, and available at abcfws.com. With meticulous attention to detail, Paul demonstrates the art of mixology, blending premium ingredients to perfection.

The event at Loews Miami Beach Hotel promises an indulgent experience for cocktail enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike. Guests will have the opportunity to savor these handcrafted beverages amidst the chic ambiance of the hotel's bar. Whether enjoying a classic Espresso Martini or venturing into new territory with a Tequila Carajillo, from BuyLicor43.com, attendees are sure to be enchanted by the rich flavors and sophisticated presentation of each cocktail.

In addition to the exquisite cocktails, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in delectable treats, including pistachio cannoli garnishes and other dessert-inspired delights. The combination of innovative libations and gourmet snacks ensures a memorable culinary experience that complements the festivities of Espresso Martini Day.

As Espresso Martini Day draws near, the anticipation builds for the celebration at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. With Paul Zahn at the helm, guests can expect an evening filled with exceptional cocktails, gourmet delights, and vibrant camaraderie. Whether a seasoned cocktail aficionado or a curious newcomer, all are invited to raise a glass and toast to the art of mixology at this unforgettable event. Cheers to Espresso Martini Day at Loews Miami Beach Hotel!

For more information, visit LoewsHotels.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions.