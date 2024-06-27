Celebrating Freedom and Diversity at Miami Beach's First Annual Juneteenth Pride Celebration

In a momentous fusion of two significant events in American history, Miami Beach hosted its inaugural Juneteenth Pride Celebration at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Organized by the Legacy Builders and its founder LaTonya Hopson, the event celebrated freedom, diversity, and community spirit, drawing attention to both Juneteenth and the Stonewall Riots.

"Our mission at Legacy Builders is to bridge gaps through transformative work. We focus on the underserved and marginalized communities through intersectionality, [particularly] BIPOC and LGBTQIA individuals," stated LaTonya Hopson.

The celebration began with a vibrant performance by Miami drag icon Kitty Meow. This was followed by the presentation of awards to community builders who have navigated the challenges of racism, sexism, and prejudice against sexual orientation with authenticity and humility. The Legacy Awards honored both prominent figures in the black community and allies who have shown unwavering support.

Among this year's honorees were Jeff Olivero, an LGBTQ community advocate and founder of the City of Hollywood LGBTQ+ Council; Dr. Naomi Ruth Cobb, a leader in social and political activism dedicated to sharing and preserving queer stories in Florida's black history; Ebony Crispin, a cisgender ally and advocate for diversity and inclusion; and Titania Williams, a transgender activist and co-founder of the Trans Inclusive Group, which advocates for the equality and protection of all transgender and LGBTQ+ individuals in South Florida.

Dr. Naomi Ruth Cobb emphasized the importance of sharing stories of privilege and struggle, stating, "Your stories make sure that someone knows the privilege that you had to be here… without fear."

Titania Williams, reflecting on her advocacy work, said, "It's my duty and my goal to make sure my siblings coming after me see that there is opportunity to do great work."

The event also featured art exhibits celebrating resilience, preservation, and faith, and included various vendors from BIPOC communities. This inclusive event successfully honored black history, LGBTQ+ pride, and the power of community.

For more information, follow @buildersoflegacies on social media. The Juneteenth Pride Celebration was a significant success, celebrating the rich culture and achievements in diversity, equity, and inclusion within the black and LGBTQ+ communities.