Celebrating Grandparents Appreciation Month with United Healthcare's Support for Grand Families

September marks Grandparents Appreciation Month, a time to honor the pivotal role grandparents play in nurturing and raising children across the United States. With nearly 8 million children living in households headed by grandparents or other relatives, these grandfamilies face unique challenges. United Healthcare is stepping up to support these families, and Tameeka Smith, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Virginia, joined Inside South Florida to learn more about the resources available.

Grandparents play an essential role in raising happy, healthy children. Tameeka, a grandmother of five, shared her personal experience, highlighting how grandparents contribute to the daily success of their grandchildren's lives.

United Healthcare has launched initiatives like the Grandfamilies Guide to Good Health to provide families with tips on preparing healthy meals, making smart food choices, and saving on grocery costs—especially as food prices continue to rise. Additionally, the guide includes a Preventive Care Checklist to help grandparents prioritize their health while balancing family responsibilities.

Caring for a family also means caring for oneself. United Healthcare offers the Dual Complete Plan, also known as a Dual Special Needs Plan (DSNP), which is designed for those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid. This plan provides a variety of benefits, including:



Monthly credits for healthy food, utilities, and over-the-counter products.

$0 copays for prescriptions and services such as dental care and routine vision and hearing exams.

Access to a wide network of healthcare providers.

To explore resources and check eligibility for the DSNP plan, visit GrandparentsDay.com.

Join us in celebrating Grandparents Appreciation Month and recognizing the vital role grandparents play in families across the country.