Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with President of iHeartLatino, Enrique Santos

We're kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a bang with President Chief Operating Officer and radio host of iHeartLatino, Enrique Santos, who has been entertaining and bringing the laughs with this morning radio show for over 20 years.

“I’m used to interviewing, so when I get interviewed, I kind of feel kind of weird so, I just try not to think too much about it,” says Santos. “For most of my radio career, I'd say it's almost like I'm on autopilot. The best part of being on the radio is the people. I think that my listeners and my followers are the ones that really dictate how my day is going to be.”

Santos shared what Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month means for him and how it feels to have such an influence in our community.

“I'm just blessed and honored to have so many people that are fans, and I do it with a great sense of responsibility to be able to represent our people,” says Santos. “For me, Hispanic Heritage Month is really every day that I wake up, and then I'm able to talk to our people, empower our people, educate our people, and the next generation as well.”

He also shared the importance of being able to give Latinos a chance in the radio industry.

“We're blessed to be here. So, of course, we’ve got to help other people out, you know, and how can you not identify or have empathy for other Latinos that are willing to sacrifice their lives to come here?” says Santos. “How difficult does your life have to be in these countries, that you're willing to risk your life to come to the United States. So, it's a matter of educating and helping people.”

Santos shares how he and his team has kept the show lively throughout the 20 years on air.

“Well, when I started I spoke spanglish, if you would, or in English, and Spanish and back and forth, and I was told no, that's too much English for Spanish radio,” says Santos. “We're living it now. We have a lot of radio stations, like on iHeartRadio and they're playing Bad Bunny completely in Spanish but the jocks are presenting Spanish music in English. You know, that's really cool to see those intersections of culture.”

The Enrique Santos Show is on air from 6 am – 10 am on 94.9 FM.